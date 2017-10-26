Barking Shares Haunting Cut From New EP

Next week, Sydney's Deep Seeded Records will return with the debut release from Barking, a new project from Gareth Psaltis, Deep Seeded co-founder and one half of phile.

The EP, titled Prone, will be the label's third release, following on from phile's self-titled outing and ptwiggs' Purge EP. The four tracks on the EP draw on Psaltis' affinity for techno, electro, and ambient, although, none of the cuts fit comfortably into any genre confines. From the unhinged energy of opening cut, "Singularity," to the understated melancholic beauty of "Pathos," Prone delivers a stunning collection of dancefloor weapons that beg to be played a good soundsystem—or a nice set of headphones.

Prone will be available on January 26 and can be pre-ordered here, with "Pathos" streaming in full via the player below.