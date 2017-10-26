Berlin's Renate Locks in January Lineups

Berlin party place Wilde Renate has confirmed its January lineups.
This month features some strong names. This weekend, there will be another "fundraving" party to benefit the Berlin animal shelter, featuring the likes of Margaret Dygas and Maayan Nidam. The Drifter, Marlon Hoffstadt, Gerd, Aera, and Kris Baha are among the other highlights of January. A full lineup can be viewed below.
Thursday, January 11 — 22:00
Beats 'n' Beasts—Another Fundraving Party
Margaret Dygas
Maayan Nidam
Jay Shepheard
Dr. Motte
Dapayk
Eluize
Mike Vamp
Dinamite
Mary Jane
Tobias Gullberg
Friday, January 12 — 23:55
Der Wilde Freitag
Marlon Hoffstadt
PéPE
Fingerman
Jarle Bråthen
Peak
Fritz For Funk
Sado Opera's Love Radio
Saturday, January 2023:55
Oben Unten Überall
The Drifter
Adam Marshall
TWR72
Alex Voices
Kev Sheridan
Sinfol
Local Suicide
Michal Zietara
The Swift
Thursday, January 25 — 23:00
The House of Red Doors Second Birthday: Weimar Berlin
Jon Hester
Lady Blacktonika
Ricardo Esposito
Rotciv
Luigi Di Venere
Laura De Vasconcelos
The Shredder
Rene Audiard
Friday, January 26 — 23:55
Henriette House
Gerd
Hugo Mendez
Lola Luc
Nico Skliris
Charlie Smooth
Gizzie The Fox
Sado Opera's Love Radio
Saturday, January 27 — 23:55
Oben Unten Überall
Aera
A Sagittariun
Manamana
Toby Tobias
Soft Rocks
Kris Baha
Jamaica Suk
Pellegrino
Sabine Hoffmann
Saturday, January 27 — 20:00
*KHWAT - A Fundraiser For Our LBGTQI Family In Egypt
More Information coming soon.
More information can be found here.