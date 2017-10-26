Berlin's Renate Locks in January Lineups

Berlin party place Wilde Renate has confirmed its January lineups.

This month features some strong names. This weekend, there will be another "fundraving" party to benefit the Berlin animal shelter, featuring the likes of Margaret Dygas and Maayan Nidam. The Drifter, Marlon Hoffstadt, Gerd, Aera, and Kris Baha are among the other highlights of January. A full lineup can be viewed below.

Thursday, January 11 — 22:00

Beats 'n' Beasts—Another Fundraving Party

Margaret Dygas

Maayan Nidam

Jay Shepheard

Dr. Motte

Dapayk

Eluize

Mike Vamp

Dinamite

Mary Jane

Tobias Gullberg

Friday, January 12 — 23:55

Der Wilde Freitag

Marlon Hoffstadt

PéPE

Fingerman

Jarle Bråthen

Peak

Fritz For Funk

Sado Opera's Love Radio

Saturday, January 2023:55

Oben Unten Überall

The Drifter

Adam Marshall

TWR72

Alex Voices

Kev Sheridan

Sinfol

Local Suicide

Michal Zietara

The Swift

Thursday, January 25 — 23:00

The House of Red Doors Second Birthday: Weimar Berlin

Jon Hester

Lady Blacktonika

Ricardo Esposito

Rotciv

Luigi Di Venere

Laura De Vasconcelos

The Shredder

Rene Audiard

Friday, January 26 — 23:55

Henriette House

Gerd

Hugo Mendez

Lola Luc

Nico Skliris

Charlie Smooth

Gizzie The Fox

Sado Opera's Love Radio

Saturday, January 27 — 23:55

Oben Unten Überall

Aera

A Sagittariun

Manamana

Toby Tobias

Soft Rocks

Kris Baha

Jamaica Suk

Pellegrino

Sabine Hoffmann

Saturday, January 27 — 20:00

*KHWAT - A Fundraiser For Our LBGTQI Family In Egypt

More Information coming soon.

More information can be found here.