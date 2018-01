C-983 is the collaborative project of cousins Valerio and Francesco (a.k.a Cousins Electroniques) and friend Nico (a.k.a DJ Stars). They originate from Bari, Italy, and have just released a debut EP via Nulabel, titled NUMB3RS.

In support of the EP, they've shared "-#69," a gloomy techno cut, for free download. Grab it now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. -#39 (Original mix)

02. -#69 (Original mix)

03. -#99 (Original mix)