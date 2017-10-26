Caprices Festival Announces 15-Year Anniversary Lineup

Caprices Festival has announced the lineup for this year's 15th edition, running from April 12 to 15 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland

To mark the special occasion, Caprices will once again transform the beautiful Swiss-French resort of Crans-Montana in the Valais mountains into a venue for electronic music. There will be a focus on brand new stages and production, advanced video mapping and immersive audiovisual technologies, and a lineup that mixes up original Caprices artists and returning guests, with exciting new names and young talent.

The first names out of the bag include Sven Väth, Ben Klock, Paul Kalkbrenner, Ricardo Villalobos, Henrik Schwarz, Luciano, Sonja Moonear, Patrice Baumel, Cobblestone Jazz (live), Archie Hamilton, Monika Kruse, and many others.

On the April 12, Paul Kalkbrenner will play the opening night of the festival. From Friday, April 13 to Sunday, April 15, at the MDRNTY stage (12h-22h), the likes of Ben Klock—who will present a set specially designed for MDRNTY with a focus on more groovy sounds than his usual techno output—Archie Hamilton, Andrey Pushkarev, Dewalta & Mike Shannon (live), André Galuzzi, Guti, Amir Javasoul, and Sven Väth, who closes on Sunday, will all play.

The concept of The Moon venue, meanwhile, is to "transport the viewer into a unique world through advanced visual audio technologies that will give them a complete sensory experience." Music programming is turned towards sets that are both energetic and hypnotic. Henrik Schwarz, Adam Beyer, Âme, Monika Kruse, Dubfire, Paul Ritch, Patrice Baumel, Cobblestone Jazz (live), Ambivalent, Enos, and many others will all play.

This year's edition takes place from April 12 to 15 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, with more information here. Meanwhile, view the full lineup below.

ADAM BEYER

AMBIVALENT

AME (DJ)

AMIR JAVASOUL

AMORF (LIVE)

ANDRE GALLUZZI

ANDREY PUSHKAREV

ARCHIE HAMILTON

ARGENIS BRITO

BEN KLOCK

COBBLESTONE JAZZ (LIVE)

DENIS KORABLEV

DEWALTA & SHANNON (LIVE)

DUBFIRE

ENOS

GIANNI CALLIPARI

GIORGIO MAULINI

GUILLAUME & COUTU DUMONT (LIVE)

GUTI (LIVE)

HENRIK SCHWARZ

JAMES MC HALE

LUCIANO

MATADOR (LIVE)

MONIKA KRUSE

PATRICE BAUMEL

PAUL KALKBRENNER (LIVE)

PAUL RITCH

RICARDO VILLALOBOS

RIPPERTON

SONJA MOONEAR

SVEN VÄTH