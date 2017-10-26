Cómeme Announces Debut Album From Borusiade, Shares Track

Cómeme's first release of 2018 will be the debut album from Romanian artist Borusiade.

Titled A Body, the album follows a handful of singles on Cómeme and Correspondant and will feature seven tracks filled with "somber synthetic atmospheres, sparse and spatial rhythmical arrangements, strangely seductive melodies, and lysergically pulsating bass lines."

Ahead of the release, Cómeme has shared the album's first single, a slow-burning, new-wave-influenced cut, available to stream via the player below.