CTM Festival Kicks off Tonight with Celestial Trax and Dengue Dengue Dengue

CTM Festival will begin proceedings tomorrow with opening night at Berghain, featuring performances by Dengue Dengue Dengue, Celestial Trax, RAMZi, and Boys Noize, among others.

Running from January 26 to February 4 at Berlin venues HAU Hebbel am Ufer,

Berghain, YAAM, Festsaal Kreuzberg, SchwuZ, Club OST, and Kunstquartier Bethanien, this year's edition—its 19th—is centered around the theme of turmoil and looks to explore the state of music and sound practice in the face of a confusing and critical present.

Just like in previous years, the festival has enlisted performances from a collection of intriguing names operating in the experimental music world, including Colleen, Born in Flamez, Flava D, Pixelord, Ikonika, Laurel Halo, Equiknoxx, Jlin, Holly Herndon Ensemble, and Special Request, among many others.

You can find the full schedule and more info on CTM Festival here.