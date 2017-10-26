Daniel Avery Announces New Album, Song For Alpha

Five years after his acclaimed debut Drone Logic, London-based producer Daniel Avery has announced his highly anticipated second album, Song For Alpha, set for release on April 6 on Phantasy worldwide and Phantasy/Mute in North America. The album is preceded by a four-track limited edition 12” vinyl EP titled Slow Fade, released today.

The new long-player, on which the track "Slow Fade" will appear, follows 2013’s incendiary debut Drone Logic. In the years since, Avery has helmed a DJ-Kicks mix CD, resided over a monthly radio show for NTS Live, curated an extensive remix compilation, and collaborated on a series of side-projects including a recent release with Nine Inch Nails synth specialist Alessandro Cortini; he has toured relentlessly, cementing a reputation as one of the defining techno DJs of the decade. He has also worked studiously on what he wanted to say next as a producer.

Song For Alpha is Avery’s exploration of the space in which home listening and club music intersect, in no small part inspired by his life spent between nightclubs, flights, the passenger seats of cars, and hotel rooms. He confirms, “Drone Logic’s spiritual home was the dancefloor. This record’s is definitely the road. Those late nights and hazy mornings, finding inspiration beyond the fog.”

We're also told that William Basinski, Warp’s Artificial Intelligence, Brian Eno plus his own excursions with Alessandro Cortini serve as touchstones for a record that "sees Avery take his signature psychedelic-electronic sound to new dimensions, a sound that plays to the head as much as the body."

“I’ve become increasingly interested in those moments in a club when the outside world becomes little more than an inconsequential thought at the back of your head. Eyes closed as opposed to hands in the air. A light emerging from the darkness - this is the idea I repeatedly returned to in the studio. The more time you spend with it the deeper you fall.”

Tracklisting—Song For Alpha LP

01. First Light

02. Stereo L

03. Projector

04. TBW17

05. Sensation

06. Citizen // Nowhere

07. Clear

08. Diminuendo

09. Days From Now

10. Embers

11. Slow Fade

12. Glitter

13. Endnote

14. Quick Eternity

Tracklisting—Slow Fade EP

01. Slow Fade

02. After Dark

03. Radius

04. Fever Dream

Slow Fade EP is out today, with Song For Alpha LP landing on April 6. Meanwhile, you can stream the entire EP via the player below.