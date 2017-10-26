Darren Allen Next on Discobar

Northern Irish DJ-producer Darren Allen will release the second part of his Triamazikamno EP on Lamache's Discobar in February.

Part 1 of the EP landed back in March of 2017, featuring four minimal cuts, including "Manitou," a firm favourite among selectors. All Allen's previous releases have landed on his own Underlying Form label.

Triamazikamno—Part 2 features three cuts, all within the trippy, minimal vibe for which the label has made its name.

Tracklisting

01. Atonement

02. Scanners

03. TV Sickness

Triamazikamno—Park 2 EP will land on February 19, with clips streaming below.



