Dax J Announces Second Album, Offending Public Morality

Dax J is putting out his second album Offending Public Morality via his Monnom Black on April 6. The album will be available on 2x12” LP, CD and digital formats.

Since his debut full-length in 2015, Dax J has become known for his raw and energetic productions that have made it to respected labels such as Klockworks and Electric Deluxe. This upcoming LP is described by the label as Dax’ "most eclectic" work and is inspired by the concept of “public morality," dealing with themes of drug abuse, racism, prostitution, and murder.

Sonically speaking, it blends genres like IDM, EBM, and acid with his techno beats and his roots in UK jungle and drum & bass.

Tracklisting

01. Babylon Brutality

02. The Art Of Murder

03. Looking For Tina

04. 1001 Amen Nights

05. Waves Of Isolation feat. Zanias

06. Reclaim Our Lost Honor

07. Unrepentacostal

08. Feed The Pigeons

09. Offending Public Morality

10. It's A Trap

11. Mustapha Mond

12. Kerb Crawling

13. Acid Ascention

14. Death Is Imminent

Offending Public Morality will land on April 6 via Monnom Black, with "Babylon Brutality" streaming in full below.