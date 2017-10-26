Dax J Announces Second Album, Offending Public Morality

Dax J is putting out his second album Offending Public Morality via his Monnom Black on April 6. The album will be available on 2x12” LP, CD and digital formats.
Since his debut full-length in 2015, Dax J has become known for his raw and energetic productions that have made it to respected labels such as Klockworks and Electric Deluxe. This upcoming LP is described by the label as Dax’ "most eclectic" work and is inspired by the concept of “public morality," dealing with themes of drug abuse, racism, prostitution, and murder.
Sonically speaking, it blends genres like IDM, EBM, and acid with his techno beats and his roots in UK jungle and drum & bass.
Tracklisting
01. Babylon Brutality
02. The Art Of Murder
03. Looking For Tina
04. 1001 Amen Nights
05. Waves Of Isolation feat. Zanias
06. Reclaim Our Lost Honor
07. Unrepentacostal
08. Feed The Pigeons
09. Offending Public Morality
10. It's A Trap
11. Mustapha Mond
12. Kerb Crawling
13. Acid Ascention
14. Death Is Imminent
Offending Public Morality will land on April 6 via Monnom Black, with "Babylon Brutality" streaming in full below.