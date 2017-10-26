DJ Koze Announces New Album, Knock Knock

DJ Koze has announced the release of his new album, Knock Knock, scheduled for May 4 release via Pampa Records. Along with the announcement comes the first single, “Seeing Aliens,” and its B-side “Nein König Nein,” both of which debuted this morning at Pitchfork and are available to stream now.

Knock Knock, with 16 tracks, follows 2013's LP Amygdala LP, which itself was followed by 2014’s remix collection Reincarnations Pt. 2 and Koze's 2015 DJ-Kicks mix. We're told that Knock Knock "exists outside of trend and influence," and that "absolutely every single thing here, from grooves to voices to handclaps, is otherworldly and unique." It features disco, soul, techno, hip-hop, and psychedelia—there are even wafts of easy listening, lost crackly thrift store record memories, and indie rock—but "it never does what your brain thinks it's going to do," the label explains.

The album also features some well-known voices from world music. Bon Iver's ghostly hymnals on “Bonfire” are very recognizably his own, while the ever-unique Róisín Murphy contributes to two tracks. Speech from Arrested Development delivers luscious and lazy R&B-funk on “Colors of Autumn"; while Kurt Wagner of Lambchop, Mano Le Tough, Sophia Kennedy, and José González also all make appearances.

Tracklisting

01. Club der Ewigkeiten

02. Bonfire

03. Moving in a liquid (feat. Eddie Fummler)

04. Colors of autumn (feat. Speech of the band Arrested Development)

05. Music on my teeth (feat. José González)

06. This is my rock (feat. Sophia Kennedy)

07. Illumination (feat. Róisín Murphy)

08. Pick up

09. Planet Hase (feat. Mano le tough)

10. Scratch that (feat. Róisín Murphy)

11. Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)

12. Baby (how much I LFO you)

13. Jesus

14. Lord knows

15. Seeing Aliens

16. Drone me up, Flashy (feat. Sophia Kennedy)

Knock Knock LP will land on May 4 via Pampa Records, with "Seeing Aliens” and its B-side “Nein König Nein" streaming below.