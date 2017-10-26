DJ Three and Marvin & Guy to Play Closer in Tulum

On January 10, Papaya Playa Project will play host to Closer, a 16-hour open-air party in Tulum.

The lineup for the event includes Hallucienda label head DJ Three, who will be performing alongside label regular Öona Dahl, Italy's Marvin & Guy, Ghostly International artist Telefon Tel Aviv, Tulum favorite Nour, Trafico artists Tyu and Concret, and a yet-to-be-announced special guest set to play at sunset.

Running from 2 p.m. on January 10 to 6 a.m. on January 11, the event looks to "celebrate diversity, union and an authentic love of art and music." You can get tickets to the event here.

Lineup:

Concret

DJ Three

Marvin & Guy

Nour

Öona Dahl

Telefon Tel Aviv

Tyu

[Sunset Special Guest]