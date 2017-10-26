Eddie Richards, Terry Francis, and Silverlining Play Benefit Event in London

This Saturday, January 20, two events will be held—one in London at the Prince of Wales in Brixton and one at Lamuella in Ibiza—to help raise funds for Louisa Coles' fight with triple negative breast cancer.

The London party will feature sets from, among others, Silverlining, Terry Francis, Eddie Richards, and Pure Science—with a pay-per-view livestream also running throughout the event—with Ibiza featuring performances by Balearic Beard, Mike Dolan, Simon Morell, Stephane Ghenacia, and Dan Young on percussion.

Info and tickets for both events can be found below.

London tickets:

https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1047279

Ibiza info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/745482902321918/

Worldwide live stream:

https://boogielou.cleeng.com/boogie-lou/E545340400_FR

Donation page:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/for-louisa-coles