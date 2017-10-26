Eric Cloutier’s Palinoia Details Next Releases

Eric Cloutier has detailed the upcoming four releases on his Palinoia label, coming from ORBE, Andu Simion, Gabriella Vergilov, and Andrew Tighe respectively.
Cloutier created the label in 2016 to push lesser known artists he's discovered through his years digging for music. The first release came from him; the second from Exercise One.
Up next, on January 26, is ORBE, with Laser’s Worldwar. ORBE is no stranger to the hypnotic side of techno, and this upcoming release features four tracks of deep, psychedelic techno, all slightly twisted and quirky in their own way. This will be followed on February 23 by Andu Simion, one-third of the Lisière Collectif. His Heavy Glow EP features "four bubbling, seductive house grooves." Up next will be Gabriella Vergilov's I Can't Stop EP and Andrew Tighe's Spirits EP, of which only a few details are known.
Full details of the releases are here, including releases dates and snippets (where applicable).
PALINOIA003: ORBE Laser's Worldwar EP — January 26, 2018
Tracklisting:
A1: Device's Generation
A2: Upper Stage
B1: Laser's Worldwar
B2: Cosmic Creed
PALINOIA004: Andu Simion Heavy Glow EP —February 23, 2018
Tracklisting:
A1: Heavy Glow
A2: Accents Above the Plane
B1: Babadook
B2: GenYAll
PALINOIA005: Gabriella Vergilov I Can't Stop EP — [Release date TBC]
Tracklisting:
A1: Analysis of a Human
A2: The Perfect Lover
B1: I Can't Stop
B2: Oblique Strategies
PALINOIA006: Andrew Tighe Spirits EP — [Release date TBC
Tracklisting:
A1: Spirits
B1: Beyond
B2: Cognition