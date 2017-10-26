Eric Cloutier’s Palinoia Details Next Releases

Eric Cloutier has detailed the upcoming four releases on his Palinoia label, coming from ORBE, Andu Simion, Gabriella Vergilov, and Andrew Tighe respectively.

Cloutier created the label in 2016 to push lesser known artists he's discovered through his years digging for music. The first release came from him; the second from Exercise One.

Up next, on January 26, is ORBE, with Laser’s Worldwar. ORBE is no stranger to the hypnotic side of techno, and this upcoming release features four tracks of deep, psychedelic techno, all slightly twisted and quirky in their own way. This will be followed on February 23 by Andu Simion, one-third of the Lisière Collectif. His Heavy Glow EP features "four bubbling, seductive house grooves." Up next will be Gabriella Vergilov's I Can't Stop EP and Andrew Tighe's Spirits EP, of which only a few details are known.

Full details of the releases are here, including releases dates and snippets (where applicable).

PALINOIA003: ORBE Laser's Worldwar EP — January 26, 2018

Tracklisting:

A1: Device's Generation

A2: Upper Stage

B1: Laser's Worldwar

B2: Cosmic Creed

PALINOIA004: Andu Simion Heavy Glow EP —February 23, 2018

Tracklisting:

A1: Heavy Glow

A2: Accents Above the Plane

B1: Babadook

B2: GenYAll

PALINOIA005: Gabriella Vergilov I Can't Stop EP — [Release date TBC]

Tracklisting:

A1: Analysis of a Human

A2: The Perfect Lover

B1: I Can't Stop

B2: Oblique Strategies

PALINOIA006: Andrew Tighe Spirits EP — [Release date TBC

Tracklisting:

A1: Spirits

B1: Beyond

B2: Cognition