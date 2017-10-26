Eric Estornel (a.k.a Maceo Plex) Returns as Mariel Ito

Eric Estornel (a.k.a Maceo Plex) will return to his electro alias Mariel Ito with a retrospective album on R&S Records and an EP on his imprint Lone Romantic.

The mysterious alias was active during the early 2000s and flourished from Estornel’s experimentation of electro sounds before he became known worldwide as Maceo Plex. He delivered a bunch of releases under this moniker during 2005 and 2006, including an EP on Modern Love and an album on SCSI-AV, to name a few.

Estornel will come back with a first Mariel Ito EP in 12 years. This release, titled 2e Komst will land on January 26 on his fresh imprint Lone Romantic, which he launched with the Maceo Plex LP Solar last summer. The EP brings two new tracks "Sintex49" and "Dmode90" that "illustrate the electro edge of his sound with the recognizable obscure synths and electrifying samples of his productions."

In May 2018, Mariel Ito will then also release a retrospective album on R&S Records, titled 2000-2005, featuring unreleased tracks from that time. This will then be followed by a new EP on R&S later in the summer.

Tracklisting: 2e Komst

01. Sintex49

02. Dmode90

2e Komst will land on January 26, with an album landing in May. Meanwhile, you can stream "Process7," taken from the album, in full below.