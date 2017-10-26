Evil Twin Share Stunning Video for New Single

Back in 2015, XLR8R released a track by Italian duo Evil Twin, pulled from AYIN, an album released on Italian/Portuguese label Shit Music For Shit People. The track presented a bass-heavy style full of ethnic rhythms, bass-heavy grooves, and rippling textures.

Now, the Berlin-based duo return to XLR8R's pages with their latest single, "Heaven," a poignant track that is the bittersweet result of their need to find a bridge between "the rituals of the inner self and the cynical beats of the contemporary techno environment that surrounds them in the German capital."

"Heaven" will be available on Spotify and iTunes from tomorrow, January 16, with the video for the single streaming in full via the player above.