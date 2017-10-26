Galdoors Returns with New Junes EP

Label founder Junes will release a new EP on Galdoors next month.

Galdoors was originally founded in Leeds by two brothers and is now based in Berlin. Now on their its ninth release, the label has a reputation for forceful grooves and trippy soundscapes, coming from the likes of Duckett, Tames, and Junes—while the label's first release came from Audio Werner.

The latest EP pushes a similar sound aesthetic: "Circuit Rift" features rough drums and 4 am melodics; while there's a funkier bassline and rolling groove at work in "Awake," this time with rich layers of pads and blips. "Brass Hand" uses a different palette—a sparkling, loopy riff, and crisp drums—though it's still signature Junes.

Tracklisting

A. Circuit Rift

B1: Junes Awake

B2: Junes Brass Hand

Ahead of the EP's February 9 release, you can stream "Circuit Rift" in full below.