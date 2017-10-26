George FitzGerald Announces New Album, All That Must Be

George FitzGerald will soon release his second LP, All That Must Be.

All That Must Be is a record with its "psychological roots" Berlin and London, the label explains. It documents a period of time when FitzGerald’s decade-long stint in the German capital came to an abrupt end, seeing him back in his hometown of London and becoming a father for the first time. It was against this backdrop that All That Must Be started to form and the result is a record that "deals with the processes of upheaval, change, acceptance, and renewal." We're told to expect a "mesmeric, transportive set of electronic songs."

The album features collaborations with Lil Silva, Bonobo, and Tracey Thorn, and "plots a route" through the landscape, both mental and physical, of its creator over the course of 18 tumultuous months. “I wanted to mirror the uncanniness you feel when a massive event happens in your life”, explains FitzGerald, “Everything looks and sounds the same but it’s somehow different. Your surroundings are less intelligible."

FitzGerald altered his creative process in the creation of the album, focusing more heavily on the piano as opposed to the computer and combining the electronic drums of previous album Fading Love with live percussion recorded in the studio.

Included on the album is 2017’s single "Burns" which was voted #15 in Radio 1’s Hottest Tracks of 2017, clocking up 100+ plays on the Radio 1 playlist and reaching B-List at BBC 6 Music.

Tracklisting

01. Two Moons Under

02. Frieda

03. Burns

04. Roll Back feat. Lil Silva

05. Siren Calls

06. Nobody But You feat. Hudson Scott

07. Outgrown feat. Bonobo

08. Half Light feat. Tracey Thorn

09. The Echo Forgets

10. Passing Trains

All That Must Be will land on March 9 via Double Six / Domino, with "Roll Back" feat. Lil Silva streaming above.

“’Roll Back’ is a sad song but there was a lot of joy in making it with Lil Silva. Late night sessions in London and Bedford. Empty trains and night buses home. Things just clicked perfectly in the studio.” — George FitzGerald

Photo: Rhodri Davies.