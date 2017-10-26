Houghton Festival Announces First Names

Houghton Festival has confirmed the first names for its 2018 edition.

Curated by Craig Richards and produced by the Gottwood Festival team, Houghton Festival will return after an extremely successful debut edition.

All artists have been personally invited by Craig to play, and are a true reflection of his expansive musical taste. This is just the first wave of artists to be announced with further lineup additions, and a food and wellbeing showcase, to follow in the coming weeks.

Ricardo Villalobos, Andrew Weatherall, Seth Troxler, Nicolas Lutz, Ben UFO, Ivan Smagghe, Roman Flügel, Joy Orbison, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Optimo, Margaret Dygas, and Midland are just some of the DJs returning in 2018. Joining them will be Zip, Objekt, Prosumer, Call Super, Pearson Sound, Jane Fitz, DJ Fett Berger, The Mole, Luca Lozano, Barac, Intergalactic Gary, and Shanti Celeste.

The alternative sounds of Houghton are also faultless. Mr Scruff, Vladimir Ivkovoic, Jonny Rock, and Mixmaster Morris return, and Idjut Boys, Ruf Dug, and Nick The Record debut. Andrew Weatherall and Sean Johnson bring their ALFOS party to Norfolk for the first time. Plus disco sets will come from the likes of Colleen "Cosmo" Murphy, Felix Dickinson, Psychemagik, Rob Mello, Dave Harvey, and Horse Meat Disco. Calibre, dBridge, and Appleblim will also all perform.

This year's edition takes place from August 7 to 12 in Norfolk, England, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can see all the names included in this first edition via the flyer below, with a photo gallery of last year available here.

"By presenting music, art, and a promised experience in an honest and restrained way meant those four days in Norfolk last year were not only magical but they were believable. The setting proved to be nothing but perfect. Our aim is to build on the foundations of last year's success, but instead of growing we're sticking to the story with minor improvements and a strong belief in the initial concept. Artists, DJs, and musicians will be presented with meritocracy and equality. Everyone who performs will be given a chance to shine and everyone who attends will be treated to the best of everything." — Craig Richards