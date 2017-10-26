Igloofest Confirms Schedule for 12th Edition

Igloofest has confirmed plans for its 12th edition, taking place in Montreal from January 18 to February 3.

Once again, the annual event offers a rich programming bringing together several in-demand local and international artists on the global circuit, including, among others, Kaytranada, Bonobo, Petit Biscuit, Sasha, and John Digweed.

The programming will start on January 18 when Kaytranada plays, followed by Bonobo (DJ Set) on January 20. January 19 belongs to Petit Biscuit, a young French sensation who sold out the Zenith in Paris and blew away the crowds at Osheaga this summer. February 2 will see the return of Sasha & John Digweed, who last played in Montreal 10 years ago. Techno ambassador and Montreal musical legend Mistress Barbara will perform on January 27.

Complimenting these bigger artists will be a number of lesser-known names, including, among many others, N'To, Worakls, and Joachim Pastor. Followers of hip-hop will be able to enjoy Tokimonstaa, a musical innovator at the forefront of Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder label. DJ Esco and Boi-1da will both perform on February 1. Also scheduled to play are some of Monreal's finest, including Ouri on January 19 and Vilify, while adoptive Montrealer Deadboy and Jaymie Silk will also play—and there are many more names, as detailed below.

This year's edition runs from January 18 to February 3, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the full schedule below.

Thursday, January 18:

Kaytranada

Kiddy Smile

Voyahe Funktastique

Green & Lateez B2B Paskal Daze

Friday, January 19:

Petit Biscuit

Medasin

Honeydrip

Ouri

Frankie Teardrop

Willow Bell

Saturday, January 20:

Bonobo

Tokimonsta

Jaymie Silk

Vilify

Deadboy

The Shah

Thursday, January 25:

NGHTMRE

The W4rriors

Izzy Vadim

Michael Sparks

Friday, January 26:

Oliver Heldens

Low Steppa

Kora

Jesse Zotti

Saturday, January 27:

Mistress Barbara

Rafa Barrios

Bamboo Hermann

Or Room

X Tine

Thursday, February 1:

DJ Esco

Boi-1da

Nate Husser

Fafa Khan

Lou Phelps

Vnce Carter

Friday, February 2:

Sasha & John Digweed

Tone Depth

Pulses

Cassandria Daiva

DB

Saturday, February 3:

N'To

Worakls

Joachim Pastor

Hungry Music

Mike Laz

Bslc

Jaclyn Kendall

Just B