Igloofest Confirms Schedule for 12th Edition

Igloofest has confirmed plans for its 12th edition, taking place in Montreal from January 18 to February 3.
Once again, the annual event offers a rich programming bringing together several in-demand local and international artists on the global circuit, including, among others, Kaytranada, Bonobo, Petit Biscuit, Sasha, and John Digweed.
The programming will start on January 18 when Kaytranada plays, followed by Bonobo (DJ Set) on January 20. January 19 belongs to Petit Biscuit, a young French sensation who sold out the Zenith in Paris and blew away the crowds at Osheaga this summer. February 2 will see the return of Sasha & John Digweed, who last played in Montreal 10 years ago. Techno ambassador and Montreal musical legend Mistress Barbara will perform on January 27.
Complimenting these bigger artists will be a number of lesser-known names, including, among many others, N'To, Worakls, and Joachim Pastor. Followers of hip-hop will be able to enjoy Tokimonstaa, a musical innovator at the forefront of Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder label. DJ Esco and Boi-1da will both perform on February 1. Also scheduled to play are some of Monreal's finest, including Ouri on January 19 and Vilify, while adoptive Montrealer Deadboy and Jaymie Silk will also play—and there are many more names, as detailed below.
This year's edition runs from January 18 to February 3, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the full schedule below.
Thursday, January 18:
Kaytranada
Kiddy Smile
Voyahe Funktastique
Green & Lateez B2B Paskal Daze
Friday, January 19:
Petit Biscuit
Medasin
Honeydrip
Ouri
Frankie Teardrop
Willow Bell
Saturday, January 20:
Bonobo
Tokimonsta
Jaymie Silk
Vilify
Deadboy
The Shah
Thursday, January 25:
NGHTMRE
The W4rriors
Izzy Vadim
Michael Sparks
Friday, January 26:
Oliver Heldens
Low Steppa
Kora
Jesse Zotti
Saturday, January 27:
Mistress Barbara
Rafa Barrios
Bamboo Hermann
Or Room
X Tine
Thursday, February 1:
DJ Esco
Boi-1da
Nate Husser
Fafa Khan
Lou Phelps
Vnce Carter
Friday, February 2:
Sasha & John Digweed
Tone Depth
Pulses
Cassandria Daiva
DB
Saturday, February 3:
N'To
Worakls
Joachim Pastor
Hungry Music
Mike Laz
Bslc
Jaclyn Kendall
Just B