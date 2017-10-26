iO (Mulen), Barac, Steve O'Sullivan, and More Feature on Berg Audio Compilation

For its eighth release, Berg Audio will present Directions, an eight-track various artist compilation featuring the likes of iO (Mulen), Barac, Steve O'Sullivan, and more.

Berg Audio is a dub techno-oriented label finding its inspiration in the lost monuments of the Soviet era. Previous solo releases have come from the likes of Janeret, Traumer, and Andre Kronert, while there have been several various artist compilations—though none as big as this.

The compilation is accompanied by Juli Jah’s reinterpretation of Poland’s “Hotel Forum” located in Krakow.

Tracklisting

A1 : iO (Mulen) "Report" (Original Mix)

A2 : Traumer "Burning" (Original Mix)

B1 : Barac "Glossary" (Original Mix)

B2 : East End Dubs "Jade" (Original Mix)

C1 : Exos "Ahonui" (Original Mix)

C2 : Steve O'Sullivan "Take It There" (Original Mix)

D1 : Delano Smith & Traumer "Essence" (Original Mix)

D2 : Idealist "Mountain Sky" (Original Mix)

Directions will land this coming March.