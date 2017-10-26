Jenny Wilson Announces New Album, EXORCISM, and Reveals Powerful Video

Sweden’s Jenny Wilson has today shared release details for her forthcoming fifth album, EXORCISM, due for UK release on April 20, 2018 via Gold Medal Recordings.

Having previously collaborated with contemporaries including Robyn and The Knife (to whose Rabid Records she was previously signed), EXORCISM will be Wilson’s fifth studio album, and her first since 2013’s Demand The Impossible!—recorded and released whilst she underwent treatment for breast cancer—which went on to win three gongs at the Swedish Grammi awards.

Described as an "intensely, unflinchingly personal album," EXORCISM deals with the harrowing aftermath of Wilson’s own experience of sexual assault. As its title suggests, the record finds Wilson seeking to divest herself of the recurrent traumas of her attack.

Geared around her own Prophet 6 analogue synthesiser, the impetus of EXORCISM to bear witness to a horrifying ordeal with integrity is borne out with ‘RAPIN*’, the first track to emerge from the new record.

The track arrives alongside an uncompromising animated film, created by Swedish artist Gustaf Holtenäs. Speaking about the film, Jenny says: “I wanted to make something awfully direct. Something you just can't hide from or misunderstand. This song demanded a brutal video, and it had to be done in a beautiful animated style to reach the full power of the story."

EXORCISM is out April 20 via Gold Medal Recordings, with "Rapin'" streaming in full via the player above.