Junction 2 Announces First Acts for 2018 Edition

London's Junction 2 Festival has announced the first names for its upcoming 2018 edition, featuring Nina Kraviz, Nicolas Lutz, Sonja Moonear, and more.

For this upcoming third edition, the annual event will broaden their horizons and cast the net over a "more extensive and diverse selection of artists," featuring "veterans, newcomers, superstars, burgeoning young talent," and "rare appearances and fantasy B2Bs"—with more details below. This first artist announcement is described as "a sign of things to come," with more additions set to follow in the same vein.

These artists and more will be spread across five custom-designed stages, all assimilated in West London's Boston Manor Park.

The first acts are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Adam Beyer B2B Carl Cox

Dixon B2B Âme (six-hour Set)

Sonja Moonear B2B Nicolas Lutz

Nina Kraviz

Tale Of Us

Joy Orbison

Len Faki

Mind Against

Scuba Presents SCB

Dense & Pika

Jay Clarke

Marcus Worgull

Trikk

William Djoko

This year's Junction 2 Festival will take place on Saturday, June 9, with more information available here, and last year's after-movie streaming above.