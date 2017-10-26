Khruangbin Return with Second LP

Texan trio Khruangbin will release their highly anticipated second album, Con Todo El Mundo, on January 26 via Dead Oceans.

The band is formed by Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums. Together, they take influence from 1960's Thai funk—their name literally translates to "Engine Fly" in Thai. Their 2015 debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You, drew influences from '60’s and '70s Thai cassettes infused with classic soul, dub, and psychedelia—but this new record sees the band expand their global influence to sounds of Spain and the Middle East, particularly Iran, from the 1960’s, 1970’s and beyond.

The record's name, Con Todo El Mundo, is in part dedicated to Laura Lee’s Mexican-American grandfather, who was a big influence on her life. She says, “My grandpa would always ask me ‘Como me quieres?’ (how much do you love me?) And he’d only ever accept one response: ‘Con todo el mundo’ (with all the world). He created his own world to live in. Khruangbin is the world we’ve created.”

Tracklisting

01. Como Me Quieres

02. Lady And Man

03. Maria Tambien

04. August 10

05. Como Te Quiero

06. Shades Of Man

07. Evan Finds The Third Room

08. A Hymn

09. Rules

10. Friday Morning

Con Todo El Mundo will land on January 26, with the video for the album's first single, "Maria También," streaming in full above. The video tells the story of Iranian women prior to the revolution of 1979. Celebrating their creativity, freedom, and ability to express themselves, the video shows a side of women in the Middle East that often isn't seen in the Western world.

Credits:

Concept: Sanam Petri & Laura Lee

Director: Chris Boyle

Producer: Helen Power

Created at Private Island