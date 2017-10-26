Khruangbin Share Video For 'Friday Morning'

Texan trio Khruangbin have shared a video for "Friday Morning," the latest single from their sophomore album, Con Todo El Mundo.

The band is formed by Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums. Together, they take influence from 1960's Thai funk—their name literally translates to "Engine Fly" in Thai. Their 2015 debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You, drew influences from '60’s and '70s Thai cassettes infused with classic soul, dub, and psychedelia—but this new record sees the band expand their global influence to sounds of Spain and the Middle East, particularly Iran, from the 1960s, 1970s and beyond.

"Friday Morning" is a love song, written and recorded at the band's remote farm in Burton. “To commemorate the song, we asked our closest friends and family to record messages of love to each of us," the band explain. The music video is a portrait of them hearing these audio recordings for the first time, capturing on film the emotions one feels when "they hear just how loved they are; a poignant and heartfelt expression in a time where, as a collective whole, we need to hear and express love more than ever."

Tracklisting

01. Como Me Quieres

02. Lady And Man

03. Maria Tambien

04. August 10

05. Como Te Quiero

06. Shades Of Man

07. Evan Finds The Third Room

08. A Hymn

09. Rules

10. Friday Morning

Con Todo El Mundo will land on January 26, with the video for "Friday Morning" streaming above.