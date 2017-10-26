Lisboa Electronica Locks in 2018 Schedule

Following a successful first edition, Lisboa Electronica Musiculture is back, welcoming labels, DJs, producers, and industry figures to the culture-filled Portuguese capital.
From April 4 to April 7, 26 labels will arrive in Lisbon, including трип, Clone Records, Pole Group, Werk Discs, Half Baked, Slow Life, Assemble Music and more—with each imprint showcasing their best talent. Between Ministerium Club and the industrial LX Factory, you can find Nina Kraviz, Actress, Raresh, Sonja Moonear, Altitude, and Vera on Friday, and on Saturday Legowelt will play live, alongside DJ sets from Oscar Mulero, Lewis Fautzi, Fumiya Tanaka, and tINI, just to name a few. With over 60 acts on the bill, there's an eclectic mix of global heavyweights and breakout Portuguese artists.
Beyond DJ sets, live sets, and performances, Lisboa Electronica also hosts educational and industry-focused activities, stepping up again to make Lisbon a meeting place for industry heads from all over the world.
Tickets for Lisboa Electronica are already on sale, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the whole lineup below.
5 April—Ministerium
Werkdiscs (Ninja Tune)—Actress live AV, Helena Hauff
Trelik—Baby Ford, Alex Cellar
Rawax and Shift—Audiopath live feat. Jerry the Cat, DJ Al, Robert Drewek
6 April—LX Factory
трип—Nina Kraviz, Deniro
Assemble Music—Raresh, Joao Maria, Altitude (LIVE)
Discobar—Robin Ordell, Lamarche
GOSU—Manuel Schatz, Phil Evans
Hayes Collective—2 live, VIL & Temudo
Groovement and Carpet & Snares—Jorge Caiado, Stereociti live, Ze Salvador
Piston Recordings—Rogério Martins, Johan and Ritz
Padre Himalaya Showcase—Silvestre and Renato
Pandilla LTD—Hélio + Diogo + Tiago
Melliflow Records—Vera and Alexandra
Low Money Music Love—Alexander Einetter and Diogo Lacerdas & Alexander K
Ministerium—Sonja Moonear, Onirik and Berllioz & Zoy (LIVE)
7 April—LX Factory
Clone Records—Legowelt (LIVE), Serge
Flow Records—Cardia, Kokeshi and Francisco Berberan
PART OF THE GANG—tINI, Topper
Bloop and Half Baked—Fumiya Tanaka, Greg Brockmann, Magazino, Kaesar, Cruz
Pole Group—Oscar Mulero, Lewis Fautzi, Tensal, plus Multidisciplinary imprint
Slow Life—S. Moreira (Live), Laurine, DJ Tree
Sensual Records—Michael Melchner and Benjamin Stager
The White Man & The Arab—Ben Micklewright (Fear Of Flying / Underground Quality fame) and Souhail Zaatari (Phonica Records)
Interzona13—Stellar Om Source (Live), Luz Retina
Helena Records—Module Werk, Gonçalo
Traffic Records—Patrick Klein, Martyné