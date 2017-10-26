Lisboa Electronica Locks in 2018 Schedule

Following a successful first edition, Lisboa Electronica Musiculture is back, welcoming labels, DJs, producers, and industry figures to the culture-filled Portuguese capital.

From April 4 to April 7, 26 labels will arrive in Lisbon, including трип, Clone Records, Pole Group, Werk Discs, Half Baked, Slow Life, Assemble Music and more—with each imprint showcasing their best talent. Between Ministerium Club and the industrial LX Factory, you can find Nina Kraviz, Actress, Raresh, Sonja Moonear, Altitude, and Vera on Friday, and on Saturday Legowelt will play live, alongside DJ sets from Oscar Mulero, Lewis Fautzi, Fumiya Tanaka, and tINI, just to name a few. With over 60 acts on the bill, there's an eclectic mix of global heavyweights and breakout Portuguese artists.

Beyond DJ sets, live sets, and performances, Lisboa Electronica also hosts educational and industry-focused activities, stepping up again to make Lisbon a meeting place for industry heads from all over the world.

Tickets for Lisboa Electronica are already on sale, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can view the whole lineup below.

5 April—Ministerium

Werkdiscs (Ninja Tune)—Actress live AV, Helena Hauff

Trelik—Baby Ford, Alex Cellar

Rawax and Shift—Audiopath live feat. Jerry the Cat, DJ Al, Robert Drewek

6 April—LX Factory

трип—Nina Kraviz, Deniro

Assemble Music—Raresh, Joao Maria, Altitude (LIVE)

Discobar—Robin Ordell, Lamarche

GOSU—Manuel Schatz, Phil Evans

Hayes Collective—2 live, VIL & Temudo

Groovement and Carpet & Snares—Jorge Caiado, Stereociti live, Ze Salvador

Piston Recordings—Rogério Martins, Johan and Ritz

Padre Himalaya Showcase—Silvestre and Renato

Pandilla LTD—Hélio + Diogo + Tiago

Melliflow Records—Vera and Alexandra

Low Money Music Love—Alexander Einetter and Diogo Lacerdas & Alexander K

Ministerium—Sonja Moonear, Onirik and Berllioz & Zoy (LIVE)

7 April—LX Factory

Clone Records—Legowelt (LIVE), Serge

Flow Records—Cardia, Kokeshi and Francisco Berberan

PART OF THE GANG—tINI, Topper

Bloop and Half Baked—Fumiya Tanaka, Greg Brockmann, Magazino, Kaesar, Cruz

Pole Group—Oscar Mulero, Lewis Fautzi, Tensal, plus Multidisciplinary imprint

Slow Life—S. Moreira (Live), Laurine, DJ Tree

Sensual Records—Michael Melchner and Benjamin Stager

The White Man & The Arab—Ben Micklewright (Fear Of Flying / Underground Quality fame) and Souhail Zaatari (Phonica Records)

Interzona13—Stellar Om Source (Live), Luz Retina

Helena Records—Module Werk, Gonçalo

Traffic Records—Patrick Klein, Martyné