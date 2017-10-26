Lisbon's Ministerium Club Confirms February Lineups

Lisbon's Ministerium Club has confirmed its February 2018 lineups.

Ministerium Club opened in December 2012 in facilities previously occupied by the Portuguese Ministry of Finance. It has since become one of the main references in Lisbon for house and techno, hosting weekly events with names from the forefront of electronic music alongside local talent.

The lineups for February are as follows:

February 3:

Ministerium Records w/ Barac, Pandilla Ltd, Elless & Benn

Romania's Barac will play on February 3, performing alongside Pandilla Ltd and Elless & Benn, Ministerium's resident duo.

February 10

Bipolar #1 w/ Joao Maria B2B Vil

Bipolar brings unlikely duos, matching "almost antagonistic talents" from the Portuguese scene. The first edition welcomes Joao Maria and Vil. Joao Maria is Ministerium's resident DJ and the head of labels Assemble Music and Ministerium Records. Vil is futuristic explorer roaming the realms of techno, electro, and breakbeat. It'll be an all-night set.

February 17

Arapu, John-E, Kiko & Pedro Duarte, Mary B

Romanian selector Arapu will play on February 17, alongside John-E, known for driving Lisbon's scene, KIKO & Pedro Duarte, playing for the first time at Ministerium, and Mary B, the club's resident female force.

February 24

Solid Funk #3 invites Garage Hermétique: Views (Live), Onirik, and João Maria

Garage Hermétique is a label for mind-bending, trippy, experimental music. It can be house, techno, electro, and ambient—the genre doesn't matter. Expect weird textures, dissonant harmonies, unexpected instrumentation, freaky sampling, and unorthodox composing methods. Playing will be Views, who uses visualization to create his music. Onirik, the founder of Garage Hermétique, will be bringing some peculiar funk, alongside resident Joao Maria.

