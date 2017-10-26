London’s 93 Feet East Confirms February Belong Schedule

Following the news that they are set to relaunch in January, London's 93 Feet East has unveiled a forward-thinking February line-up for the newly launched Sunday club night Belong, with a series of diverse acts such as Fumiya Tanaka, Suciu, and, Ferro, spread across various dates throughout the month.

The next chapter of the iconic East London venue will come to life on Sunday, January 28, with its February calendar kicking off the Belong program schedule, focusing on the deeper end of the house music spectrum. The brand new series of Sunday daytime events will run weekly over the course of 18 exclusive Sundays from late winter into spring featuring a selection of leading artists, record labels, and international party crews. Each artist booked will be given the opportunity to dig deep into their record bags and productions and really open up, with longer sets being the order of the day.

The launch night on Sunday, February 4, sees a special extended set from elusive Dutch artist Ion Ludwig, as well as Dan Lively, and Marvin, while each event set to run from mid-afternoon until late. The program will also see Belong join forces with Dutch party starters VBX, welcoming resident Ferro, Mackim, and Reiss before rounding 93 Feet East’s comeback month with the help of Fumiya Tanaka and OdD.

Further talent and promoters due to play at the venue throughout the month of February include debut event series Parade which will see Steve Bug, Doc Martin, and Ceri confirmed to play on Saturday, February 3. The schedule will also herald the dawn of 93 Degrees, the brand new flagship night that will be at the forefront of 93 Feet East’s relaunch. Running on the third Saturday of every month, the in-house night will welcome Huxley and Miguel Campbell for their debut party while more acts are still to be announced. Elsewhere, Hector and his Vatos Locos crew will host a takeover on Saturday, February 10, while prominent Leeds promoter Set One Twenty will head to the capital for their very first London show on Saturday, February 24.

Having first opened its doors at the turn of the millennium, 93 Feet East carved a reputation as an atmospheric bar, club, and live music venue, having previously hosted independent showcases curated by promoters, multidisciplinary art festivals, film screenings, fashion shows, and DJs—cementing the venue’s status as a social hub, as well as club, that is set amongst the backdrop of the capital’s most creative areas. Now reimagined for the next generation of clubbers, 93 Feet East’s reopening signals a new chapter for the venue that will act as a creative meeting place in the vibrant Brick Lane area.

February Schedule:

Sunday, February 4—Belong

Lineup: Ion Ludwig (extended set), Dan Lively, Marvin

Time: 2pm—midnight

Sunday, February 11—Belong x VBX

Lineup: Ferro, Makcim, Reiss

Time: 2pm—10.30pm

Sunday, February 18—Belong AM x Stump

Line-Up: Suciu, Cally, Robson + Special Guest

Sunday, February 25—Belong

Lineup: Fumiya Tanaka, OdD + More TBA

Time: 2pm—10.30pm

Launch Weekend info:

Belong Series Launch Party

Date: Sunday, January 28

Lineup (in alphabetical order): Jan Krueger, Molly, Rich Nxt

Time: 12pm—12am

Future dates will be announced soon, with more information available here.