Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival Details 2018 Daytime Schedule

Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival has confirmed its daytime schedule for the upcoming 2018 edition.
A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them. This year's edition will be the first time the event's daytime programme has expanded from three to four days—this time curated by Four Tet, Paula Temple, Daniel Avery, and Jennifer Cardini.
The schedules and lineups are listed below.
In addition to this, Kamasi Washington will perform a one-off concert on May 8.
May 8: Jennifer Cardini
Mozhgan
Maceo Plex
Josh Cheon
Borusiade
Dopplereffekt
D.A.F - Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft
Javi Redondo
I:Cube
Skatebård
Jennifer Cardini B2B Job Jobse
May 10: Daniel Avery
DJ Nobu
Helena Hauff
Alessandro Cortini
Tropic of Cancer
Lanark Artefax
Haai
Lena Willikens
Dr. Rubinstein
Objekt B2B Call Super
May 11: Four Tet
Josey Rebelle
Pearson Sound
Binker and Moses
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Karen Gwyer
Chris Menist
Mafalda
Floating Points
May 12: Paula Temple
Femanyst
Rebekah
Amelie Lens
SØS Gunver Ryberg
Moor Mother
Aisha Devi
Pan Daijing
Rroxymore
Bobbie*
DJ Stingray
Names for the nighttime programme will be announced soon.
Nuits Sonores 2018 will run from May 6 to 13 in Lyon, France, with more information available here.