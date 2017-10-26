Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival Details 2018 Daytime Schedule

Lyon's Nuits Sonores Festival has confirmed its daytime schedule for the upcoming 2018 edition.

A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them. This year's edition will be the first time the event's daytime programme has expanded from three to four days—this time curated by Four Tet, Paula Temple, Daniel Avery, and Jennifer Cardini.

The schedules and lineups are listed below.

In addition to this, Kamasi Washington will perform a one-off concert on May 8.

May 8: Jennifer Cardini

Mozhgan

Maceo Plex

Josh Cheon

Borusiade

Dopplereffekt

D.A.F - Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft

Javi Redondo

I:Cube

Skatebård

Jennifer Cardini B2B Job Jobse

May 10: Daniel Avery

DJ Nobu

Helena Hauff

Alessandro Cortini

Tropic of Cancer

Lanark Artefax

Haai

Lena Willikens

Dr. Rubinstein

Objekt B2B Call Super

May 11: Four Tet

Josey Rebelle

Pearson Sound

Binker and Moses

James Holden & The Animal Spirits

Karen Gwyer

Chris Menist

Mafalda

Floating Points

May 12: Paula Temple

Femanyst

Rebekah

Amelie Lens

SØS Gunver Ryberg

Moor Mother

Aisha Devi

Pan Daijing

Rroxymore

Bobbie*

DJ Stingray

Names for the nighttime programme will be announced soon.

Nuits Sonores 2018 will run from May 6 to 13 in Lyon, France, with more information available here.