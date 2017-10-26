Marlon Hoffstadt Returns to Midnight Themes

Marlton Hoffstadt will return to his Midnight Themes label with a new EP, Themes From My Future, scheduled for February 9 release.

The Berlin-based producer inaugurated his new label project early last year with Mutual Desires, and he now follows this up with Themes From My Future—following recent releases on Ransom Note and Hot Haus Recs.

The three-track EP will be the label's second release and sees Hoffstadt touch on featherlight acid, proto-trance, and jacking house, with themes of dub.

Tracklisting

A1. Der Merowinger (Original)

B1. Pure Awareness (Original)

B2. Second Track (Original)

Themes From My Future EP will land on February 9, with "Second Track" streaming in full via the player below.

Marlon Hoffstadt will play this Friday at Berlin's Wilde Renate, with more information available here.