Matthewdavid Announces New Album

Matthewdavid has announced his new album, Time Flying Beats.

The album sits in contrast to the meditative ambient released under his Matthewdavid's Mindflight alias, in turn presenting a collection of beat-driven cuts that touch on "footwork, chopped and screwed hip-hop and soul samples, and classic LA beat scene vibes."

The first taste of the album can be heard below in "Time Flying," a bass-heavy footwork-influenced track that first received airtime when Matthewdavid played it at beat scene home Low End Theory.

Time Flying Beats will be available digitally and via limited cassette on LEAVING Records on January 19 and can be pre-ordered here.