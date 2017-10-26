Moog Announces New Synth, DFAM

Today, Moog Music announced the release of the DFAM (Drummer From Another Mother) synthesizer.

The DFAM represents the first addition to the line of semi-modular Mother synthesizers and presents "a vibrant deviation from the traditional drum machine" with an "expressive hands-on approach to percussive pattern creation."

The DFAM features fully analog circuitry, an eight-step sequencer, a white noise generator, two wide-range oscillators, a classic Moog Ladder filter with two selectable modes (low pass and high pass), three dedicated envelopes, and a 24-point modular patchbay—the unit also ships with a package of Moog patch cables that unlock access to the patchbay.

The DFAM is available now from Moog.