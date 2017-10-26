Muallem Shares New Mix

David Muallem (a.k.a Muallem) has shared a new mix in support of this year's Her Damit Festival.
Having travelled extensively, lived in New York, London, Tel Aviv, and Munich, produced for over 20 years, and worked as a DJ for even longer, Muallem is well positioned to support the event. As a DJ, the Munich-based artist's selections incorporate the deep and the obscure, the pumping and the soulful, and the subtle and the more obvious. He puts his success down to a "passion" and love for music that can be experienced on the dancefloor.
Today, he's shared a studio mix "inspired by spacing out on his sofa in wintertime."
This is what he had to say:
"I think I play music in the best way I can when absorbing the energy that surrounds me. Obviously, the energy in a club at 5 am is different to the one when enjoying tracks while spacing out on my sofa in wintertime. This mix is the result of the latter energy. Sometimes I also do dance at home." — Muallem
Tracklisting
01. Humberto Polar "Mutadis Mutandis" [Discos Mono]
02. Steffi "The Big White Bang" [Ostgut Ton]
03. Sawtooth "Hostage" [Immortal Records]
04. Differ-Ent "Differ-Ent(Hrall) [Don't Be Afraid
05. Disco Nihilist "Telephone" [Love What You Feel]
06. Keith Tucker "(Techno) It's On My Mind" [Puzzlebox Records]
07. Illum Sphere "Fuel The Fire (Beau Wanzer Adjustment)" [Ninja Tune]
08. Argoman "Chimicalissimo" [Permanent Vacation]
09. MR G "Entrance" [Phoenix G]
10. Daddy Long Legs "The Club" [Central Processing Unit]
11. La Funk Mob "Motor Bass Gets Phunked Up" (Richie Hawtin Electrofunk Remix) [Mo' Wax]
12. STE "Poem_87" [STE]
13. Look Like "Control" [Mistress]
14. DJ Overdose "Your Royal Weirdness" [Craigie Knowes]
15. Silicon Soul "'Who Needs Sleep Tonight" [B.B. Tech Enterprises]
16. SVN & AU Feat. Paleo "On Tempo" [Wania]
17. Lory D "Suoneria" [Numbers]
18. Nylon "The Mouse" [Rebelone]
19. Aschof Mal "Doing It Again" [Material Image]
20. Blaktony "The Rogue' (Optic Nerve Rmx) [Technorama]
21. Massive Attack vs Mad Professor "Trinity Dub (Three)" [Wild Bunch Records]
22. Claude VonStroke "Monster Island" (Christian Martin Remix) [Dirtybird]
23. Arandel "Aleae III" [Infiné]
24. The Rapture "I Need Your Love" ('Stay In School' Vocal Mix by Ewan Pearson) - [Output/DFA]
25. Kai Alcé Featuring Rico + Kafele Bandele "Take A Chance" (Mr. Fingers Full Ambient Acid Instrumental) [NDATL Muzik]
26. Die Dämmerung von Nanotech "Der Zyklus" [International Deejay Gigolo Records]
27. SVN & AU Feat. Paleo "It Takes Time" [Wania]
Her Damit Festival 2018 takes place from June 8 to 10 in Freudenberg, just 50km outside of Berlin. It will see performances by Roman Flügel, Muallem, DJ Boring, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.