Muallem Shares New Mix

David Muallem (a.k.a Muallem) has shared a new mix in support of this year's Her Damit Festival.

Having travelled extensively, lived in New York, London, Tel Aviv, and Munich, produced for over 20 years, and worked as a DJ for even longer, Muallem is well positioned to support the event. As a DJ, the Munich-based artist's selections incorporate the deep and the obscure, the pumping and the soulful, and the subtle and the more obvious. He puts his success down to a "passion" and love for music that can be experienced on the dancefloor.

Today, he's shared a studio mix "inspired by spacing out on his sofa in wintertime."

This is what he had to say:

"I think I play music in the best way I can when absorbing the energy that surrounds me. Obviously, the energy in a club at 5 am is different to the one when enjoying tracks while spacing out on my sofa in wintertime. This mix is the result of the latter energy. Sometimes I also do dance at home." — Muallem

Tracklisting

01. Humberto Polar "Mutadis Mutandis" [Discos Mono]

02. Steffi "The Big White Bang" [Ostgut Ton]

03. Sawtooth "Hostage" [Immortal Records]

04. Differ-Ent "Differ-Ent(Hrall) [Don't Be Afraid

05. Disco Nihilist "Telephone" [Love What You Feel]

06. Keith Tucker "(Techno) It's On My Mind" [Puzzlebox Records]

07. Illum Sphere "Fuel The Fire (Beau Wanzer Adjustment)" [Ninja Tune]

08. Argoman "Chimicalissimo" [Permanent Vacation]

09. MR G "Entrance" [Phoenix G]

10. Daddy Long Legs "The Club" [Central Processing Unit]

11. La Funk Mob "Motor Bass Gets Phunked Up" (Richie Hawtin Electrofunk Remix) [Mo' Wax]

12. STE "Poem_87" [STE]

13. Look Like "Control" [Mistress]

14. DJ Overdose "Your Royal Weirdness" [Craigie Knowes]

15. Silicon Soul "'Who Needs Sleep Tonight" [B.B. Tech Enterprises]

16. SVN & AU Feat. Paleo "On Tempo" [Wania]

17. Lory D "Suoneria" [Numbers]

18. Nylon "The Mouse" [Rebelone]

19. Aschof Mal "Doing It Again" [Material Image]

20. Blaktony "The Rogue' (Optic Nerve Rmx) [Technorama]

21. Massive Attack vs Mad Professor "Trinity Dub (Three)" [Wild Bunch Records]

22. Claude VonStroke "Monster Island" (Christian Martin Remix) [Dirtybird]

23. Arandel "Aleae III" [Infiné]

24. The Rapture "I Need Your Love" ('Stay In School' Vocal Mix by Ewan Pearson) - [Output/DFA]

25. Kai Alcé Featuring Rico + Kafele Bandele "Take A Chance" (Mr. Fingers Full Ambient Acid Instrumental) [NDATL Muzik]

26. Die Dämmerung von Nanotech "Der Zyklus" [International Deejay Gigolo Records]

27. SVN & AU Feat. Paleo "It Takes Time" [Wania]

Her Damit Festival 2018 takes place from June 8 to 10 in Freudenberg, just 50km outside of Berlin. It will see performances by Roman Flügel, Muallem, DJ Boring, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.