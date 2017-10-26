Nathan Fake Announces Sunder EP

Nathan Fake will release a brand new four-track 12”/digital EP Sunder via Ninja Tune on February 23.

The EP is described as "methodologically and sonically very different to Fake's 2016 album Providence, which was characterised by crisp, widescreen sonics, and meticulous arrangements. In comparison, Sunder is "rougher, more urgent and raw, and definitively more beat-oriented while retaining the same warmth and emotive character.

“These four tracks are like snapshots captured in a single moment. They were all recorded on an old Marantz tape deck, Jupiter 6, broken Akai drum machine, and a Yamaha Reface DX,” explains Nathan.“Basically just hitting record and seeing what happened, not worrying about making mistakes etc. There are no post-edits; they are left completely as they were recorded—so they're quite messy but I love that energy.” — Nathan Fake

Sunder EP will land on February 23, with the title track streaming in full above.