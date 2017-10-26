Native Instruments Launches Loops and Samples Platform Sounds.com

This week, Native Instruments launched Sounds.com, a subscription-based cloud service boasting over 500,000 royalty-free sounds.

Currently exclusive to US customers, the platform can be tried with a free selection of loops and samples, or with Pro, which gives you access to the full library at a special introductory price of $9.99 per month.

The platform's sounds include loops and sample content from Native Instruments’ Maschine Expansions, plus exclusive content from over 200 creators, including leading sample houses such as The Loop Loft, MVP Loops, and Symphonic Distribution. All loops and samples are available to browse and preview with no sign-up required and search functionality is powered by Native Instruments’ own MIR (Music Information Retrieval) algorithms, which helps users by suggesting sounds.

Sounds.com can be checked out here.