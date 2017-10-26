Nightmares on Wax Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Iconic Warp mainstay George "DJ E.A.S.E." Evelyn (a.k.a Nightmares on Wax) is up next in our Ask The Experts series.

Evelyn, who originates from Leeds, England, formed the N.O.W project in 1988 alongside John Halnon and Kevin "Boywonder" Harper. Having seen Halnon remove himself from the project, Harper and Evelyn when on to release their first album, 1991's A Word of Science: The First and Final Chapter, via Warp Records. The 11-track release followed "Aftermath," an iconic British chart hit, and was lauded for its blend of hip-hop, soul, and funk. Harper then left the collaboration.

Under Evelyn's guidance, Nightmares on Wax has gone on to become one of the most iconic names on Warp's roster—releasing some of the finest downtempo, trip-hop material of the last few decades. Smokers Delight landed in 1995, thrusting him into the limelight and establishing N.O.W's work on the other side of the Atlantic. It was followed by 1999's Carboot Soul, which saw Evelyn incorporate more live musicians, and there have since been various EPs and four more LPs—the last of which landed in 2013 in the shape of Feelin' Good. As one person comments on Discogs: "He's delivering one masterpiece after another."

Up next is Shape the Future, NOW's long-anticipated return—an eighth full-length. The marriage of soul, hip-hop, dub, and timeless club sounds that N.O.W. has been perfecting for years is said to find its "most fluid" form on this latest release. We're told to expect a "masterpiece of contemporary and classic genre-blending that solidifies Nightmares On Wax’ place as an inspirational electronic music figurehead." The LP includes the shamanistic vocals of recent single "Back To Nature," and in particular the arresting voices of Mozez alongside Kanye West collaborator Allan Kingdom, as featured on the brand new cut "Citizen Kane."

Whatever it may be, all questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Nightmares On Wax" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to George who will then select his favourites, and soon we'll publish his answers.