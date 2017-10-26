Nightmares on Wax Shares New Video

Celebrating the highly anticipated release of his new LP Shape The Future, his first studio album in half a decade, Warp mainstay Nightmares on Wax has shared a video for the album’s title track.

The visual cut is directed by RUFFMERCY, who has previously worked on visuals for Run The Jewels plus label mates Flying Lotus and Danny Brown. The stylized video features the director's signature animated sketches, following the protagonist as he attempts to escape a recurring cycle.

RUFFMERCY says:

“An artist like George has managed to stay relevant throughout his career making uplifting music with positive vibes and I think that’s key to his longevity. He’s sincere and passionate about his music and that shines through and definitely an overriding reason why I chose to take on the project. The highlight of which has been working on the video for "Shape the future." It's a killer track with a positive message running through it.

"The track is an ode to humankind and the power of positive thought in shaping your destiny. The song is especially poignant as it features Nightmares main-man George Evelyn on vocals, something of a rarity from throughout his 25-year career."

Tracklisting

01. Back To Nature feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez & Wixarika Tribe

02. Tell My Vision feat. Andrew Ashong

03. Shape The Future

04. On It Maestro

05. Tomorrow feat. LSK

06. Typical feat. Jordan Rakei

07. Tenor Fly

08. Citizen Kane feat. Mozez

09. Deep Shadows feat. Sadie Walker

10. Gotta Smile

11. The Other Ship

12. Citizen Kane feat. Mozez and Allan Kingdom (Rap Version) (Bonus Track)

Shape The Future will land on January 26, 2018, with the video streaming in full above.