Nils Frahm Shares Full Album Stream

Nils Frahm has shared a full stream of All Melody, his seventh LP, scheduled for release via Erased Tapes later this week.

All Melody was recorded in Frahm's new Berlin studio, situated in Saal 3, part of the historical 1950s East German Funkhaus building beside the River Spree. It is here where he has spent most of his time deconstructing and reconstructing the entire space, from the cabling and electricity to the woodwork, before moving on to the finer elements: building a pipe organ and creating a mixing desk all from scratch with the help of his friends.

His previous albums have often been accompanied by a story, such as Felt (2011), where he placed felt upon the hammers of the piano out of courtesy to his neighbors when recording late at night in his old bedroom studio; and the following album Screws (2012), when injuring his thumb forced him to play with only nine fingers. His new album is born out of the freedom that his new environment provided, allowing Frahm to explore without any restrictions and to "keep it all about the melody."

Tracklisting

01. The Whole Universe Wants To Be Touched

02. Sunson

03. A Place

04. My Friend The Forest

05. Human Range

06. Forever Changeless

07. All Melody

08. #2

09. Momentum

10. Fundamental Values

11. Kaleidoscope

12. Harm Hymn

Ahead of the album's January 26 release, Frahm and the label shared a full stream via NPR earlier this morning. Click here to check it out.