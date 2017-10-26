Novation's Next Beats and Bytes Livestream will Feature the Peak Synthesizer

At 4 p.m. PST on January 18, Novation will host a Beats and Bytes livestream focused on the Peak, an eight-voice desktop polyphonic synthesiser.

The livestream will feature an in-depth demo of the synth and its sounds, a crash course in how to program sounds using the features unique to Peak, and a questionnaire.

Beats and Bytes will run monthly over the next five months, featuring demos of the 64-pad Ableton grid controller Launchpad Pro, the Circuit sequencer, synth, and sampler, the Bass Station II, the Ultranova, and the Launchpad XL.

You can find more information on the series here.