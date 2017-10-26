Nuits Sonores Festivals Reveals Daytime Curators for 2018 Edition

Four Tet, Paula Temple, Daniel Avery, and Jennifer Cardini have been confirmed as the curators of Nuits Sonores 2018's daytime schedule.

A Day With is one of the main programs of the annual event. Each year, the festival invites three artists to curate a day of the main stage's music in La Sucrière by inviting guests and friends along with them to perform before, after, or even alongside them.

This year's edition, which runs from May 6 to 13 in Lyon, France, will be the first time the event's daytime programme has expanded from three to four days.

The schedule is as follows:

May 8: Jennifer Cardini

May 10: Daniel Avery

May 11: Four Tet

May 12: Paula Temple

The full daytime lineups will be announced next week, with the nighttime schedule following soon thereafter.

Nuits Sonores 2018 will run from May 6 to 13, with more information available here.