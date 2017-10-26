Omar-S Lines Up New 12-inch

Omar-S will release a new EP next month, titled Your Socially Awkward Criminal.

The two-track release, which lands via FXHE, will be the Detroit producer's first new material of 2018 and follows on from Tap Dat Ass, which arrived towards the end of last year.

Divinity, who has previously featured on Omar-S' "On Your Way," lends her vocals to "Games That We Play," described as "a throwback to classic days of house." The B-side, "Potawatomi," is described as "an uplifting instrumental track."

Tracklisting

A. Games That We Play

B. Potawatomi

Your Socially Awkward Criminal will land next month via FXHE, with clips available here.