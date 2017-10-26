Onra Returns with 'Future-Funk' Sound on New Album

French producer Onra will return for his latest studio album, Nobody Has To Know, available February 16 on Dublin label All City.

Stylistically speaking, Nobody Has To Know picks up from the future funk style Onra originated on 2010's Long Distance, and its 2012 companion EP Deep In The Night for Fool's Gold. Where those two releases mined the early and mid parts of the 1980s for ideas and references, the new album is said to dig into late '80s and early '90s jams for "smoother and richer" sounds.

Bolstering the record are two talented multi-instrumentalists, New Zealand's Lewis McCallum and Belgium's Pomrad, who bring touches of virtuosity to Onra's trademark smooth arrangements. The result is a record that, like its theme, "oscillates between tender, torrid, and tumultuous."

Tracklisting

01. Prelude

02. Secretly

03. Let Me Fantasize

04. Love Triangle

05. No Question feat. Pomrad

06. Wish I Could

07. The Jam

08. Freak feat. Lewis McCallum

09. Not Long Ago

10. Wait A Minute

11. Nothing To Lose

12. 4U

13. All The Time

Nobody Has To Know will land on February 16, 2018, with "No Question" feat. Pomrad streaming in full below.