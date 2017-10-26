Orbits Festival Unveils First Acts for Inaugural Edition

June 22 will see the launch of Orbits Festival, an "intimate" event with a focus on techno, experimental, and ambient fields of electronic music.

Orbits' aesthetic philosophy is said to find the "perfect context" in the beautiful and magical surroundings of the São Gião camping park, near Oliveira do Hospital, at the heart of the Portuguese countryside—two hours by car from Porto and about one hour more from Lisbon.

Being itself a symbol of the resilience, following the dreadful fires of last October, these grounds are said to "act as the ideal launchpad for the journey that Orbits seeks to be, of healing, self-discovery, and connection."

A carefully selected roster of artists from the techno, experimental, and ambient fields will perform over two distinct areas throughout three days of performances, including the following names from the first wave of artists:

A Sacred Geometry

Aurora Halal

Blind Observatory

Burnt Friedman

DJ Deep

Evigt Mörker

Fjäder

Hydrangea

Jane Fitz

Peter Van Hoesen

re:ni

Retina.it

Wata Igarashi

Portuguese DJs will be an announced soon.

This debut edition takes place from June 22-24 near Oliveira do Hospital, Portugal, with more information here. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser video above.