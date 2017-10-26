Oscar Mulero Reveals Experimental Album on Semantica

Oscar Mulero will head to Semantica for a new experimental full-length, titled Perfect Peace—his fifth album in total.
Mulero has shown before his interest in exploring an experimental approach of his sound with his previous albums Muscle And Mind (2015) and Grey Fades to Green (2011), and with his A/V projects Biolive and Monochrome. This new album displays a collection of tracks characterised by low BPM rhythms and deep sonic textures, conceived to be listened to as a soundtrack. We're told to not expect "dancefloor burners" here; "this time the techno artist goes deep and low, exploring sonic textures, low BPM grooves, and the intelligent side of electronic music," the label explains.
The album follows the Spanish producer's Acceptance EP, which lands this week and will be available on vinyl 2x12”, CD, and digital formats. The CD tracklist will also include most of the tracks from Mulero’s previous EP.
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. Ataraxia
A2 / 2. Surrender The Soul
A3 / 3. On Eternal Power
B1 / 4. Unwavering Departure
B2 / 5. Ouroboros
B3 / 6. Embraced to the last breath
C1 / 7. Resolution
C2 / 8. Return To Ash
C3 / 9. Swathed In The Absolute
D1 / 10. The Arms Of Fate
D2 / 11. Finality Of Performance
Perfect Peace will land on March 16, with opening cut "Ataraxia" streaming in full below.