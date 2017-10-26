Oscar Mulero Reveals Experimental Album on Semantica

Oscar Mulero will head to Semantica for a new experimental full-length, titled Perfect Peace—his fifth album in total.

Mulero has shown before his interest in exploring an experimental approach of his sound with his previous albums Muscle And Mind (2015) and Grey Fades to Green (2011), and with his A/V projects Biolive and Monochrome. This new album displays a collection of tracks characterised by low BPM rhythms and deep sonic textures, conceived to be listened to as a soundtrack. We're told to not expect "dancefloor burners" here; "this time the techno artist goes deep and low, exploring sonic textures, low BPM grooves, and the intelligent side of electronic music," the label explains.

The album follows the Spanish producer's Acceptance EP, which lands this week and will be available on vinyl 2x12”, CD, and digital formats. The CD tracklist will also include most of the tracks from Mulero’s previous EP.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Ataraxia

A2 / 2. Surrender The Soul

A3 / 3. On Eternal Power

B1 / 4. Unwavering Departure

B2 / 5. Ouroboros

B3 / 6. Embraced to the last breath

C1 / 7. Resolution

C2 / 8. Return To Ash

C3 / 9. Swathed In The Absolute

D1 / 10. The Arms Of Fate

D2 / 11. Finality Of Performance

Perfect Peace will land on March 16, with opening cut "Ataraxia" streaming in full below.