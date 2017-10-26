Oso Leone Share Video for Stunning New Single; Watch it Now

Mallorca band Oso Leone has shared a new video for their stunning new single, "Virtual U," out February 16 via Primavera Sound's in-house label El Segell del Primavera.

The new single drops after a four-year hiatus following the release of their acclaimed sophomore album, Mokragora, released on cult Barcelona label Foehn Records—with an achingly beautiful five-minute outing that touches on soul, funk, R&B, and pop. "Virtual U" lands as a precursor to a forthcoming full-length this summer and will be available digitally and as a limited-edition 7" vinyl. With its head-nodding melancholic brilliance, the new single will certainly have fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of the album.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with a Bandcamp stream available below.