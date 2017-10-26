Palmbomen II Drops Hallucinogenic 'Memories Of Cindy Pt. 3' Video

Kai Hugo (a.k.a. Palmbomen II) has dropped Memories of Cindy Pt. 3, the third video in the Memories of Cindy series, on Beats In Space.

The video lands ahead of the forthcoming Memories Of Cindy album, which is set to drop on Beats In Space on January 26. Like the previous films in the series, Memories Of Cindy Pt. 3 provides a noirish look into the mind of Hugo and his Carmel Vista universe via tripped-out infomercials, hazy talk shows, and a warped music video.

The sprawling Memories of Cindy saga can be picked up in its entirety here, with the film streaming in full via the player above.