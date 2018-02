Pangaea, real name Kevin McAuley, will return to his Hessle Audio label with a new EP, Bone Sucka.

The two-track release will be the British producer's first appearance on Hessle since his debut LP In Drum Play, which arrived in October 2016. We can expect two club tracks exploring different textures and "designed for impact."

Tracklisting:

A. Bone Sucka

B. Proxy

Bone Sucka EP will land on March 2, with clips streaming below.