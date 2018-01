Point Blank's latest video gives an insight into a masterclass with Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Todd Edwards.

In the video, recorded at Point Blank Los Angeles, Edwards shares some invaluable advice and anecdotes with attending students, including glimpses of his DAW projects and insights and stories about the less glamorous side of old-school sampling techniques.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.