Portugal's Waking Life Confirms First Names

Portugal's Waking Life Festival has confirmed its plans for its upcoming 2018 edition.

The second edition of Waking Life, the Portuguese arts and music festival which had its first run last August, will take place over five days, from August 15 to 19, at its lake near the village of Crato—situated in Northern Alentejo, Portalegre, one of the most deserted regions in Southern Europe.

Waking Life offers a high quality and diverse mixture of music, immersive performances, and stimulating installations, all delivered by a number of carefully selected artists and performers—with a list of this year's performers below. This year a new chill-out stage will be created, far away from the dancefloor areas.

The event describes itself as a "collaborative project" where the space is brought to life by the joint vision of those participating. Ecology is also one of the main pillars of the festival: by taking several measures, such as working with solar energy, water purification systems, and through travel and waste management, the event tries to reduce its environmental impact as much as possible. The organisers also increase awareness by offering an educational program consisting of workshops, screenings, and debates.

The first wave of artists is as follows:

Abdulla Rashim

Afriqua

Aleksi Perälä live

Cachupa Psicadélica live

Christinne

Deadbeat

Dexter

DJ Dustin

Djrum

Edward

Inga Mauer

Maayan Nidam

Jan Jelinek live

Leafar Legov live

Lone live

Luigi Tozzi live

Stavroz live

Thomas Melchior

Vibronics live

Vlada

Willow

This year's edition takes place from August 15 to 19 in Crato, Portugal, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can view a recap video of last year's event via the player above.