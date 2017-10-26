Prague's UP Festival Adds Apollonia, Praslesh, Bella Sarris, and More

Prague’s youngest festival UP has announced the second phase of artists to an already impressive inaugural lineup. Added names include Ellen Allien, Apollonia, Praslesh, as well as Bella Sarris, Molly, Anthea, Oshana, Topper, Varhat, Janeret, and Brothers Black. The news comes a few weeks after the festival announced headliners Magda, Sonja Moonear, and Ricardo Villalobos.

From May 11 until 13, UP Electronic Music & Arts Festival will take over Prague’s famous Vystaviste Holesovice for a weekend filled with top of the line art exhibitions and electronic music from some of the world’s leading artists. It will bring 72 hours of "nonstop quality underground music" brought by a vast array of established names in the scene as well as local talent. The main aim is to "create a musical utopia in a country that has been dormant in a rapidly evolving scene, putting the Czech Republic on the European festival map for once and for all."

More names and information will be announced soon, with the current lineup listed in full below.

Agustin Alvarez | Anthea | Apollonia | Ark3r | Barac | Bella Sarris | Brothers Black | Bruno Curtis | Dmitry | Eddie Mur | Ellen Alien | Em Ju Es Aj Si | Fatty M | Ion Ludwig | Janeret | Johanna Schneider | Jorgos | Luigi Tozzi | Magda | Molly | Nils Weiman | Oliver Torr |Oshana || Per Hammar | Praslesh | Ricardo Villalobos |Schwa | Sonja Moonear | Topper | Varhat | Vik | Yan & Alfred Czital