Premiere: Hear a Bass-Heavy Cut From Rebar

made of CONCRETE founders Rebar—a duo made up of Andreas Pionty and fumée grise—will launch their new self-titled vinyl-only label later this month with Rebar #1.

The Rebar project was created to be an outlet for the duo's sound explorations, combining the signatures of their own personal styles with "cross-boundary composition."

On Rebar #1, the duo use field recordings in a major way, with the majority of the elements derivatives from recordings made in and around train stations of a famous metropolis. Across the EP, intricate textures and atmospheres play off more club-focused elements to create three trippy dancefloor weapons.

Rebar #1 is set to land on January 26. Ahead of the release, you can stream the atmospheric, beat-driven "#1.2" in full via the player below.